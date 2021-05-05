Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,550 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $673.85. The stock had a trading volume of 587,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,605,645. The company has a market capitalization of $649.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,364.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $687.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $660.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.22 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,821,800.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.