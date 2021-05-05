TerraKRW (KRT) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $46.04 million and $25,199.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00067871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.22 or 0.00262019 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.98 or 0.01145953 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00032514 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $414.02 or 0.00722151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,022.44 or 0.99462072 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 51,213,561,955 coins and its circulating supply is 51,212,832,847 coins. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

