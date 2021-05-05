Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Stock Price Down 5%

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) shares dropped 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $20.90. Approximately 479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 180,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

TERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($30.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($30.03).

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, insider James E. Flynn purchased 665,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $11,305,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. purchased 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $8,075,000.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.10% of Terns Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

