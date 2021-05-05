Ternium (NYSE:TX) Shares Gap Down to $40.25

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.25, but opened at $38.91. Ternium shares last traded at $38.60, with a volume of 9,060 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on TX shares. Bradesco Corretora raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ternium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.82.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 2.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Ternium’s payout ratio is 41.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

