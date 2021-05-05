Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $83.22

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.22 and last traded at $82.33, with a volume of 687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

In other Tennant news, Director Chris Killingstad sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $198,824.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,289,145.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 11,344 shares of company stock worth $910,056 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,687,000 after purchasing an additional 169,942 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Tennant by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 377,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,523,000 after buying an additional 26,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tennant during the fourth quarter worth about $19,687,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 181,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,701,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

