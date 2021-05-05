Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:TNC traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.90. 1,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,674. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Tennant has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $83.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Tennant news, Director Chris Killingstad sold 2,512 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $198,824.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,289,145.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,344 shares of company stock worth $910,056 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

