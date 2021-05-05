Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TS. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised shares of Tenaris from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tenaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Tenaris from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.25 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.22.

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.88. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,477,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,520,000 after buying an additional 187,085 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 488,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 134,305 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 618.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 256,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 158,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

