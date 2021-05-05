Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
NYSE:TEI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.73. 1,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,887. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $8.06.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
Featured Story: Intrinsic Value
Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.