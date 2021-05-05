TELUS (TSE:T) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on T. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.00.

T stock opened at C$25.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$34.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.56. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$22.02 and a 52 week high of C$27.54.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.01 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

