Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $11.37 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,306.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,191.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,922.44. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,323.30 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,473.33.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

