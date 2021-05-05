Tellor 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $589.68 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for about $129.34 or 0.00236436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a total market cap of $200.19 million and approximately $589.68 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 53% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00087619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00020204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00068420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $450.46 or 0.00823437 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,241.33 or 0.09581071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00100265 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00043585 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,624,143 coins and its circulating supply is 1,547,777 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

