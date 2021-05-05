Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) vs. LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Head-To-Head Survey

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) and LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Teligent and LifeVantage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teligent 0 1 0 0 2.00 LifeVantage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teligent presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 267.44%. Given Teligent’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Teligent is more favorable than LifeVantage.

Profitability

This table compares Teligent and LifeVantage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent -91.50% N/A -17.52% LifeVantage 5.29% 45.39% 24.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.2% of Teligent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of LifeVantage shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Teligent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of LifeVantage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Teligent and LifeVantage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent $65.90 million 0.18 -$25.12 million N/A N/A LifeVantage $232.91 million 0.43 $11.55 million $0.86 8.36

LifeVantage has higher revenue and earnings than Teligent.

Volatility and Risk

Teligent has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LifeVantage has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LifeVantage beats Teligent on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teligent Company Profile

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It is also involved in contract manufacturing and development business, including the development, manufacturing, filling, and package of topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The company's topical semi-solid and liquid products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals; and the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. It sells its products through national chain drug stores, drug wholesalers, distributors, and group purchasing organizations. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes. It also provides anti-aging skin care products, including facial cleansers, perfecting lotions, eye serums, anti-aging creams, and hand creams, as well as hair care products, such as invigorating shampoos, nourishing conditioners, and scalp serums under the LifeVantage TrueScience brand name. The company sells its products through its website, as well as through a network of independent distributors in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Canada, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Taiwan, Austria, Spain, Ireland, Belgium, New Zealand, and China. LifeVantage Corporation is headquartered in Sandy, Utah.

