Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.97 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.

Shares of TDOC traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.35. 110,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580,033. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $147.71 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.75 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $241.84.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $521,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at $30,592,229.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $3,703,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,436,861.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 501,572 shares of company stock worth $94,782,553 in the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

