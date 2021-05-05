TEAM (TokenStars) Price Reaches $0.0096 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. In the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market cap of $117,356.58 and approximately $2,364.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006162 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012665 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00020260 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $918.73 or 0.01604193 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Coin Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 coins and its circulating supply is 12,248,313 coins. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TeamUP is a PoS cryptocurrency. It was launched as a way to protect less technical and experienced users from investing in dead or scam coins. TeamUP uses the ICO funds gathered for trading and the proceeds are then distributed through higher and higher buy walls to keep the coin market value growing. “

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

