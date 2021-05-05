TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,295 shares of company stock valued at $31,854,586. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in TE Connectivity by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 463,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,840,000 after acquiring an additional 174,484 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 84,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in TE Connectivity by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 92,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 3,328.6% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,235,000 after acquiring an additional 98,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TEL traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $134.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,603. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $66.61 and a fifty-two week high of $138.25. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.49 and its 200 day moving average is $122.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

