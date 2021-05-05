TD Securities Raises Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $105.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FANG. Citigroup boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a neutral rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.17.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $79.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.47 and its 200 day moving average is $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.09%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 23,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.