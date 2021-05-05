TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Short Interest Update

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the March 31st total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TD stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) by 170.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,358 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of TD worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Get TD alerts:

Shares of GLG opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.21. TD has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $4.02.

TD Holdings, Inc focuses on the new commodities trading business. The company was formerly known as Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to TD Holdings, Inc in March 2020. TD Holdings, Inc is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for TD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.