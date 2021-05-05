TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%.

CGBD stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,847. TCG BDC has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $751.47 million, a P/E ratio of -80.59 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.51%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CGBD. Zacks Investment Research cut TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. TCG BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

