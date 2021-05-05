TC Energy (TRP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect TC Energy to post earnings of C$1.07 per share for the quarter.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$3.30 billion for the quarter.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$61.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.72 billion and a PE ratio of 12.88. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$50.61 and a 12-month high of C$67.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.35%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRP. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$62.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$72.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.67.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys acquired 1,800 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$58.20 per share, with a total value of C$104,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,053,885.60. Also, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand acquired 500 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$58.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,117.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$182,042.61. In the last three months, insiders purchased 28,245 shares of company stock worth $1,630,987.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.