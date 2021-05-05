Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.22

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 122645 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

TGB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.55.

The stock has a market cap of $611.53 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $67.07 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the first quarter worth $33,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $27,720,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Taseko Mines by 66.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 50,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

