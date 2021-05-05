Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,737 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Target by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Target by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 62,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $212.82. The stock has a market cap of $105.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.35.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

