Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Target in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the retailer will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.89. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Target’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Target alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.35.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $211.61 on Wednesday. Target has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $212.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Target by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Target by 19.3% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Target by 6.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.