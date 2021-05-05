T2 Biosystems (TTOO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. On average, analysts expect T2 Biosystems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

Shares of TTOO stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $3.79.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T2 Biosystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.