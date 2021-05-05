Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the lowest is $1.77. Synaptics posted earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Synaptics.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $357.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.68 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.92.

Shares of Synaptics stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.30. 648,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,244. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics has a one year low of $55.59 and a one year high of $146.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other news, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $221,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,313 shares of company stock worth $2,740,768. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synaptics (SYNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.