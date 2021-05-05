Symrise (ETR:SY1) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Symrise AG (ETR:SY1) shares traded up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €108.50 ($127.65) and last traded at €108.05 ($127.12). 118,438 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €107.40 ($126.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.77, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €105.74 and a 200 day moving average of €105.02.

Symrise Company Profile (ETR:SY1)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

