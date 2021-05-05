Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Short Interest Up 20.7% in April

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,100 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 184,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 318.7 days.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday.

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of Symrise stock opened at $130.15 on Wednesday. Symrise has a 1 year low of $98.75 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.70.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.