Swarm Price Down 27.9% Over Last 7 Days (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Swarm has a market capitalization of $12.95 million and approximately $82,169.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swarm has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00083810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00068175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.99 or 0.00830947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00100714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,387.87 or 0.09405633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm is a coin. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Swarm

