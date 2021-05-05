SushiSwap (SUSHI) Trading 5.1% Lower This Week

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. SushiSwap has a market cap of $1.67 billion and $500.97 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for $13.12 or 0.00023827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00087653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00069435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $456.90 or 0.00829798 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,311.66 or 0.09646750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00100628 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00044665 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 214,097,742 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

