SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Rating Upgraded by HC Wainwright

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) was upgraded by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.88% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of SuperCom stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. SuperCom has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $3.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29.

Get SuperCom alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 146,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.78% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.