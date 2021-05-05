Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Releases Earnings Results

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

