Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Short Interest Down 16.8% in April

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,940,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 11,940,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

SU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.85.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.69. 413,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,427,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $23.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1642 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,191,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $741,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,281,951 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,291,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $555,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,532 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,484,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $590,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,224 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,303,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,878,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.