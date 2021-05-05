Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1707 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Suncor Energy has decreased its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

SU traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.75. 6,374,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,402,960. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.10. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $23.69.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.85.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

