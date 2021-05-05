SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $7.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,264. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $625.65 million, a P/E ratio of 85.22 and a beta of 1.20. SunCoke Energy has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 0.51%. As a group, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunCoke Energy news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. purchased 7,200 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,563 shares in the company, valued at $108,162.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,448,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 31,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,081,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,906,000 after purchasing an additional 451,094 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 95,711 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,087,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,431,000 after acquiring an additional 765,355 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

