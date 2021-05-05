Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Receives C$70.00 Average PT from Analysts

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$70.00.

SLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$73.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$69.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$69.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.77, for a total value of C$1,193,455.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at C$7,297,328.64. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total transaction of C$957,390.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,952 shares in the company, valued at C$3,725,417.28. Insiders sold 52,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,305,749 over the last ninety days.

Sun Life Financial stock traded up C$0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$67.16. 334,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 12.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$44.06 and a 1 year high of C$67.25.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$11.65 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.68%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

