Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Hits New 12-Month High at $167.71

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $167.71 and last traded at $166.62, with a volume of 348 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $166.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 104.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.64 and its 200-day moving average is $147.93.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 9,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

