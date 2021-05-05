Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,541 shares during the period. Sun Communities comprises about 1.2% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Sun Communities worth $8,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities stock traded down $2.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.61. 2,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,190. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $168.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.56, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.48%.

SUI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

