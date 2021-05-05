Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Receives $31.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

In other Sumo Logic news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 3,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $75,917.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 150,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $3,082,066.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,613 shares of company stock worth $13,621,767 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at about $654,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 33.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUMO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 601,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,321. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.66.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.