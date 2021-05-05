Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $255.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.00.

SYK opened at $255.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.58 and its 200-day moving average is $238.32. The stock has a market cap of $96.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker has a twelve month low of $171.75 and a twelve month high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 10.7% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Stryker by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $328,311,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $4,885,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Stryker by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after buying an additional 14,117 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

