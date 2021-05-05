Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Raised by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 25.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $328,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $4,885,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Stryker by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded down $3.36 on Wednesday, hitting $252.23. 7,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,191. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $171.75 and a 52 week high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Raymond James lifted their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.00.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

