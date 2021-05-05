Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Ryder System by 348.8% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on R. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

R opened at $81.92 on Wednesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

