Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORI. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 37.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

ORI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $268,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,010.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $43,026 and have sold 163,000 shares valued at $3,461,110. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

