Strs Ohio Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,039 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.27.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHD opened at $89.42 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.07 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.