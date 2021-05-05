Strs Ohio Has $2.01 Million Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $226.53 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $252.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.64 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The business had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

