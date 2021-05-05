Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JEF. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 58,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $731,260 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

NYSE JEF opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.68.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

