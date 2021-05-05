Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth about $811,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 229,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PTC by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $129.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.04, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $60.98 and a one year high of $149.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,232. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

