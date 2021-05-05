Strong Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Strong coin can currently be bought for about $156.78 or 0.00283440 BTC on major exchanges. Strong has a market capitalization of $21.68 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00065618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.43 or 0.00266536 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.78 or 0.01154814 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00032136 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.08 or 0.00728707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,315.35 or 1.00001367 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

