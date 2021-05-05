Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.95.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $379.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $374.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.17. The firm has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $117.85 and a 52 week high of $392.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

