Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $216.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $216.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.90 and its 200 day moving average is $189.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

