Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.99 Million Stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 73.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,439 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKF. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,707,000 after acquiring an additional 432,562 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,916,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 284.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,093,000 after buying an additional 418,262 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,162,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,244,000.

Shares of ARKF stock opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.89. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $64.49.

