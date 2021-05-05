Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 829 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.15% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 687,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,094,000 after buying an additional 84,586 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 300,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,015,000 after buying an additional 12,944 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after buying an additional 38,314 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,578,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X FinTech ETF stock opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $52.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.32.

